New PlayStation Plus Game for June 2026 Revealed Earlier Than Normal

A new game that’s set to join PlayStation Plus later in June 2026 has been announced a bit earlier than anticipated. As of this week, the monthly free games on PS Plus have gone live for all subscribers. These titles, which will be available until July 6th, include Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, with EA Sports FC 26 still remaining up for grabs from May’s lineup as well. For those subscribed to the highest tier of PS Plus, though, Sony has unveiled what will be coming to the service in a little over a week.

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Set to go live on June 16th, PS Plus Premium subscribers will be able to get their hands on Gitaroo Man as the latest additional to the Classics catalog. Released on PS2 in 2002, Gitaroo Man is a cult-classic rhythm game from what was formerly Koei. The game went on to receive solid reviews on PS2, which resulted in Gitaroo Man later being ported to PSP. While the series hasn’t been seen in roughly 20 years, PlayStation is now bringing back the original title for PS Plus members to check out.

Because Gitaroo Man is being added to the Classics section of PS Plus, this means that only Premium members will be able to access it as part of their subscription. Anyone else looking to play this new port of the game will be able to readily purchase it on the PS Store, where it should retail for $9.99.

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Perhaps the most surprising part of this announcement is that it has come ahead of the other PS Plus games joining the Game Catalog in June 2026. Typically, PlayStation reveals all of these monthly arrivals on the Game Catalog at once, but since this news of Gitaroo Man joining PS Plus came about during the brand’s latest State of Play broadcast, we’re left waiting to see what else might be joining the library this month.

Fortunately, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer for this news, as PlayStation should be unveiling these new games for PS Plus that will be rolling out alongside Gitaroo Man on June 10th. Once we have learned the full lineup, we’ll be sure to bring you this news here on ComicBook.

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