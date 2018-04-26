Elizabeth Olsen Says Marvel’s All-Female Movie Rumors Were Blown Out Of Proportion

Following the success of Wonder Woman, rumors started to fly almost immediately that Marvel would build their own female-led franchise.

Those rumors picked up even more steam last October, when Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson told an interviewer that she had pitched an all-female team-up idea to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. And while the studio has yet to field a solo film based on a female character (though Captain Marvel is currently in production), the films that do exist have featured characters like Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Now Olsen is saying that fans and the press got way too excited, way too quickly, about a speculative idea of a possible future film.

For anyone who cannot see the video above, Olsen was asked about an all-female Avengers movie and told Variety that “I think that was all blown out of proportion by the media, so I don’t know.”

Of course, fans and the entertainment press getting a whiff of something and getting too excited is not uncommon — and not always a bad thing. It was largely fan reaction, after all, that got Deadpool made after years in development hell.

Marvel, though, seems somewhat less flexible, since their elaborate, interconnected universe seems to demand years of interconnected plans for their sequels, and calling an audible is likely near-impossible.

During a press junket for Thor: Ragnarok, Thompson admitted she has approached Marvel Studios head about the would-be film. The actress asked if it was possible for for the studio to bring all of Marvel’s female heroes into a solo film in the future, and Kevin Feige didn’t seem opposed to the idea. Oh, and intimidated as well.

During the junket, Feige laughed at Thompson’s anecdote before he told press how the pitch went down. He told reporters that it’s hard to double-down on an idea when you’re “tapped on the shoulder and turn around to find a gang of the MCU’s female powerhouses, all standing and waiting to hear what you have to say.”

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on Friday, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.