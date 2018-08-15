‘Daredevil’ Star Elodie Yung Welcomes Baby Girl

Elodie Yung, who is best known for portraying Elektra Nachitos on Daredevil and The Defenders, has given birth to a baby girl.

Yung recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter, Minavann Yung Howard, who was born earlier this month. You can check out the rather adorable post below.

Oddly enough, both of Minavann’s parents are Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni, as her father, Jonathan Howard, portrayed Ian Boothby in Thor: The Dark World.

After Yung made her scene-stealing debut in Daredevil‘s second season, fans were surprised to see Elektra return from the dead in last year’s The Defenders, where she served as a sort of secondary antagonist-turned-ally to the titular team.

“I definitely think [Marvel TV head] Jeph Loeb really wanted the idea of an Elektra resurrection storyline to be a part of her story.” Defenders showrunner Marco Ramirez said when the series debuted. “And I think that once we got to where we got organically by the end of season 2 of Daredevil, the idea was pretty clear that she’s coming back. When Jeph and I made the phone call to Elodie, before the [script for the season 2 finale] came to her because she was getting killed, she was made aware [that Elektra would die in the finale]. We were like, ‘Hey, we’re really sorry you get killed. Also, though, you come back from the dead.’ She was kind of like, ‘So why are we having this phone call?’ Which was funny.”

“But I would say half of [why we made her so important] was because it felt like that’s the story to tell,” Ramirez added. “And she’s a major figure in the comics, she’s really beloved by the audience, and her resurrection storyline is very iconic.”

Even with Yung having a new baby in her life, could we somehow see her factor in to a future Marvel television appearance?

“I really like Elektra.” Yung said in an interview last year. “It just feels unfinished. She’s done all of that, and now what? Where is she? And he’s alive. So, I’m hoping their paths will cross again. I want to know where she lives and what she does and if she’s enjoying life and all of that. She’s such a great female character. She’s so crazy and strong and she has so many flaws. You kind of feel for her… There’s humanity in there. It would be interesting to explore that again, especially after what just happened. But we’ll have to see what Marvel will do with her. I have no clue.”

The third season of Daredevil will debut sometime later this year. ComicBook.com will provide you with updates as they come about.