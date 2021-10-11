Eternals Featurette Says Film Will Redefine MCU, Explore Its Origin

As tickets go on sale, Marvel Studios released a new Eternals featurette on Monday that digs into the film’s potential impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The featurette features comments from the film’s stars, director Chloé Zhao, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. According to Feige, Eternals will explore the origin of the Marvel Universe and change it forever as it sets the stage for the remainder of the post-Avengers: Endgame Phase 4. Star Salma Hayek also details the split between the Eternals in terms of half of them being thinkers while the others are fighters. The featurette describes the Eternals as both a powerful team of heroes and a dysfunctional family. Marvel previously released the first clip from the movie. You can watch the featurette below.

Eternals is a film that takes place across ages. Marvel Studios recently confirmed that it includes a bifurcated story taking place in two different eras.

“The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” Disney’s press release revealed. “The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.”

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore says Eternals looks to explore another corner of the MCU that hasn’t appeared yet. “We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe they’ve never seen before,” Moore said. “We want them to discover a mythology that is a challenging sci-fi movie but also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes who they hopefully can relate to.”

Here’s the film’s synopsis: “Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

Zhao directs from a screenplay by Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. The movie stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.