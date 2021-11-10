Eternals: Pip the Troll Creator Says Patton Oswalt Is Perfect for the Role

Pip the Troll is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to a mind-bending mid-credits scene attached to Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, the beloved cosmic character has finally joined the live-action franchise. Better yet, he’s even voiced by Patton Oswalt—a mainstay in genre circles. According to Jim Starlin, the creator of Pip and dozens of other classic Marvel cosmic characters, Marvel Studios couldn’t have made a better casting choice.

“Oh, yeah, I think he’s perfect for it,” Starlin tells us of Oswalt’s casting. “I got a real kick out of his voicing over M.O.D.O.K. in that cartoon series. I watched the first one and I went, ‘Eh, it’s okay. And then I watched the second one, then I got hooked and just laughed my ass throughout the rest of it.’”

He adds, “Now, Patton’s always been a character actor who I think has got terrific range, and I think his voice is just perfect for it.”

Starlin hasn’t been shy about lobbying the Kevin Feige-led outfit about adapting the character for live-action, and the creator says he couldn’t be happier.

“Every time I’ve seen Kevin Feige over the last two years, I have been lobbying for Pip,” the Marvel legend adds. “And obviously, I have more influence than I thought [laughs].

He concludes, “But the truth of the matter is, they work on these things years ahead, so he’s probably been chuckling up his sleeve every time in recent years when I’ve seen him and said, ‘Gey, when are we going to see Pip?’ And he’ll mutter something because he knew it was coming all along.”

