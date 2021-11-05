Eternals Star Responds to Sequel Rumors: "Those Would Be Dice I'd Like to Roll"

✖

It still has yet to be seen what will happen with Marvel's Eternals franchise. The movie ended up one of the worst-reviewed pictures in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is the fourth-least earning film in the franchise with a global box office haul of $402 million. In comparison, Shang-Chi was released around the same time as the Chloe Zhao feature, and already has a sequel and Disney+ spinoff in development. Yet little is known about the group of Eternals and what their Marvel future looks like.

Recent rumors have swirled suggesting a sequel could follow Harry Styles' Eros/Starfox and Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt). We recently had Oswalt on the line to talk about his upcoming comic book Minor Threats, and the actor told us he'd love to see Marvel Studios roll the dice on a Starfox/Pip project.

"I have not heard those rumors. That would be amazing if it [the sequel was about Starfox and Pip], because it just seems to me that every time Marvel has rolled the dice on these kind of B or C-level characters that everyone's like, 'Oh, who cares about them?' That's where they end up kind of really blossoming," Oswalt said.

He added, "There's Guardian of the Galaxy. I don't know if you've seen the new Ms. Marvel show, but it is just an absolute delight. I mean, it's such a great ... And also, I'm a huge fan of both the Ant-Man movies. I think those are fantastic and very, very underrated in terms of a Marvel and capturing the spirit of those times. So if they did a movie about Starfox and Pip, that would be ... Those would be dice I'd like to roll. Why not?"

Last fall, Eternals producer Nate Moore said sequels for the flick weren't something that was necessarily a given.

"It's not something that is a must-have," Moore said of potential sequels. "Obviously, we have ideas of where we could go, but there isn't a hard and fast rule where we have to have three of these things and this is the first."

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+.

