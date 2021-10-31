Eternals Producer Says the Marvel Movie Doesn’t Necessarily Need a Sequel

The newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost here, with Chloe Zhao’s Eternals preparing to make its theatrical debut on Thursday evening. This new movie will introduce around a dozen characters to the ever-expanding franchise, likely establishing some of them for long lives on-screen in the MCU, but that doesn’t necessarily mean more Eternals movies are on the way. There absolutely could be more, but according to producer Nate More, it isn’t completely necessary for the future of the franchise.

Moore recently talked with The Toronto Sun about Eternals and its overall place in the MCU. He explained that, while there are potential ideas in place for a second and third Eternals (following the three-movie structure of many other characters), they aren’t necessary.

“It’s not something that is a must-have,” Moore said of potential sequels. “Obviously, we have ideas of where we could go, but there isn’t a hard and fast rule where we have to have three of these things and this is the first.”

Nothing in the MCU really falls into the category of “standalone,” given the interconnected nature of the entire franchise, but Eternals is one of the view movies that doesn’t rely too heavily on what previous entries have done. According to Moore, it was designed to be a film you can watch without diving too deep into the rest of the series.

“I think the Infinity Stones fell into our lap and really helped connect things in ways that felt unexpected and earned,” Moore explained. “If you just watch Eternals, you can enjoy Eternals, you can understand Eternals and you’re good to go.”

The big reason for the lack of connection in Eternals is the amount of new heroes being introduced. While the Eternals have been on Earth throughout the entire history of the franchise, this will be the first time they come out of hiding and make themselves known. With so much backstory and character development needed for these characters, it would’ve been hard to bring even more MCU ideas into it.

“We felt like there was enough story that it could be a contained universe,” Moore added. “We definitely have ideas of how things can cross over later. But this movie, with 10 characters and Dane Whitman and the Celestials and the Deviants, there was enough for us to play with.”

Marvel’s Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5th.