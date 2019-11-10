Eternals Set Photos Possibly Reveal First Look at Black Knight Armor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will explore the hidden history of the franchise, showing how cosmic events were set into motion on Earth well before the Avengers came into play. And while The Eternals will focus on the titular race of beings and their presence in events across the planet’s history, it will also introduce a major Marvel character who has yet to be seen on screen: The Black Knight. We already know that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is set to play Dane Whitman, the human who goes on to become the Black Knight and wield the powerful Ebony Blade, but we’ve yet to see any indication that he will suit up in the new movie.

Until now, that is, because recent set photos from Eternals might reveal our first look at the Black Knight’s armor. Take a look in the image below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eternals is one of two Marvel Studios films being released in 2020, months after Black Widow finally gets her own solo adventure that takes place before her death in Avengers: Endgame. So far, set photos have shown ancient settings for the film, though it’s possible that portions of it will take place in the present day.

Whitman will likely take on a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Gemma Chan’s new character Sersi. Harington recently spoke at ACE Comic Con and revealed why he was excited to play the Black Knight in the new film.

“Coming here, I can see just how passionate people are about this world,” the actor continued. “This is the first time I’ve met people on that level about Marvel and I’m just thrilled. It’s a whole new chapter and a whole new character to start thinking about. Without saying too much at all, on the surface, [Black Knight] can look like Jon Snow in the comics but there is actually a lot to be done that is different.”

He also seemingly confirmed that he his character would indeed be wielding the Ebony Blade.

“Now I’m going with a Marvel movie. I’m going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don’t know what I can say about it, I’m scared to sort of even mention it,” Harington explained. “I’m trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I’m playing a superhero and he’s got a sword.”

The Eternals premieres in theaters on November 6, 2020.