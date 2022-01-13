Eternals Star Gemma Chan Shares New Set Photos Featuring Harry Styles

Eternals finally hit Disney+ yesterday, and it’s been a major topic among Marvel fans on social media. Ever since the movie was released in theaters back in November, Gemma Chan (Sersi) has shared some fun content from the set on social media. Fans especially love seeing photos of Harry Styles, who appeared in the movie’s mid-credits scene as Eros AKA Starfox AKA Thanos’ brother. In honor of the movie’s Disney+ release, Chan shared some new behind-the-scenes photos, including some with Styles.

“Now on @disneyplus,” Chan wrote on Twitter. Her post includes photos with Styles, Richard Madden (Ikaris), and more. You can check them out below:

Back in December, Kevin Feige teased that there are more ideas for Styles’ character cooking. “That was fun, that was fun one. A teaser tag at the end of the movie,” Feige began. “We have a lot of fans outside the studio, of course. But, inside the studio of Starfox, of that character, of Eros. So, as the MCU has extended into the cosmic arena, there are ideas.”

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” director Chloe Zhao also shared. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin a while back. I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way [the] Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

“It wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting,” Zhao added. “After meeting him, I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

As for Chan, the star also played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, making her a rare actor to play two different roles in the MCU.

“I am very lucky in that this is my second time; I feel very fortunate. It was as much of a surprise to me, as to probably everyone else, but I feel very, very lucky to be part of this film, and amongst this incredible, talented cast,” Chan told Coup de Main Magazine. “I certainly wasn’t expecting to be back. I had run into Kevin Feige on the awards circuit when I was promoting Crazy Rich Asians and he just came up to me and said, ‘Oh, we loved your work in the film, and we would love to have you back.’ And I just thought he was being nice. I thought: ‘Who knows if that will ever happen? And maybe sometime in the distant future… you never know.’”

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+.