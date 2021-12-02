Eternals, The Suicide Squad, & Shang-Chi Receive Best Visual Effects Nominations From Hollywood Critics Association

2021 has been a huge year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did they release three feature films (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals) with another one on the way (Spider-Man: No Way Home), but they also dropped their first batch of original shows on Disney+ (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…, Hawkeye). While DC’s schedule wasn’t quite as packed this year, they still delivered some fan-favorites like Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Suicide Squad. Earlier today, nominees for the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards were announced, and both Marvel and DC walked away with some nominations for Best Visual Effects.

Marvel received two nominations for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, which are going up against DC’s The Suicide Squad. Other nominees include Dune and the Ryan Reynolds-led Free Guy. You can check out the Hollywood Critics Association’s tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HCAcritics/status/1466439001296965633?ref_src=twsrc^tfw



The Suicide Squad and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are also up for Best Action film against No Time to Die, Nobody, and The Harder They Fall. You can view that tweet below:

https://twitter.com/HCAcritics/status/1466447293003952128?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Widow are also up for Best Stunts against No Time to Die, Dune, and Nobody. Check out that list below:

https://twitter.com/HCAcritics/status/1466442645018853379?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“The Hollywood Critics Association has a year-round presence,” the HCA’s website reads. “Most critic organizations focus on the end of each year as a way to help determine which films will ultimately be deemed award-worthy. The HCA is different because our membership openly discusses film throughout the entire year and not only during award season. The HCA annual awards ceremony, held every January, is fast becoming a favorite of nominees and winners alike, as it is a very intimate and special evening.”

Who are you rooting for this awards season? Are you hoping to see Marvel or DC take home any prizes from the Hollywood Critics Association? Tell us in the comments!

The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards are taking place on January 8th. Currently, you can watch Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+. Eternals is expected to be released on the streaming site in January. The Suicide Squad is currently available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD.