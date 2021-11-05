Eternals Trailer Reveals First Look at Celestials in Action

✖

At long last, Marvel Studios has revealed the official, full-length trailer for Eternals, the upcoming MCU film from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. The movie follows a race of ancient beings that were first created by the Celestials. Unlike the group of Eternals that will be featured in the film, the Celestials have been mentioned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on several different occasions, with one of them appearing in the form of Kurt Russell. However, Eternals will show the Celestials in their original forms, and one of them was even featured in the new trailer.

About halfway through the Eternals trailer, Sersei (Gemma Chan) is asked by her modern day boyfriend, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), why she and the other Eternals didn't stop Thanos or any of the other terrible things that have happened to humans throughout the course of history. Sersei explained that they were "instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved." That's when we get a glimpse of a Celestial in action.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The giant red being looks a lot like the Celestial that was shown on a projection in Guardians of the Galaxy. It also bears a very close resemblance to many of the Celestials that have been featured in the pages of Marvel Comics for years.

Eternals is set to introduce 10 brand new heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all of which are part of the titular ancient race. Zhao and Marvel Studios have assembled and all-star cast to play the new heroes, with the roles filled by the likes of Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Ma Dong-seok, and Lia McHugh.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington also has a prominent role in the film, playing Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight. His character isn't one of the Eternals, but he is in a relationship with Sersei (Chan) in the modern day.

"I'm a big fan of the MCU. So when they come knocking it's very exciting," Harington told Sirius XM about getting a role in Eternals. "The character, I won't go into why he interests me, because it's more than my life is worth to tell you. But what did interest me about that piece was that it as Chloe Zhao directing. I met her and spoke with her and was so impressed by her. The cast was sort of phenomenal and wide-ranging and diverse. It just looked like they were doing something really different with this movie. I can't tell you much about it but we filmed it pre-pandemic. And it's coming out finally, it was sort of frustrating that it got pushed back so much. But now I'll be going on and doing some press for that soon and it's really exciting."

