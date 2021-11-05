Eternals Trailer Has Fans Thinking They Saw Galactus
Early Thursday morning, Marvel Studios finally unveiled the official trailer for Eternals, the upcoming film from reigning Best Director winner Chloe Zhao. Not long after the trailer arrived, people started seeing a lot of tweets about Galactus, the popular villain from Marvel Comics. There is a correlation between the two events, as the trailer did cause the trending topic, but not because Galactus made a cameo appearance in the new Eternals ad.
There's been a big misunderstanding regarding Galactus and the Eternals trailer. A lot of fans got excited at a potential glimpse at the character about halfway through the trailer, but the being in question is actually a Celestial.
While Galactus is a space-dwelling giant with strange armor and an enormous head, he's got a distinct style that sets him apart from the Celestials, most of whom don't have human-like faces (as Galactus does).
It can be easy to mistake the two, which has caused a bit of a stir online. Some people are tweeting their excitement about Galactus finally appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while others are trying to help with the misconception.
This Guy
guys chill it’s not galactus it’s this guy #Eternals pic.twitter.com/2oGswcObI1— regan ☥ (@FlSTOFKHONSHU) August 19, 2021
Right
There’s no way this is Galactus right?😭 pic.twitter.com/GOC1Qh36SP— Ronak Mahesh (@ronaaaaaak) August 19, 2021
Close!
*Eson The Searcher exists*— Grass Ω (@Grass_R1) August 19, 2021
everyone: Galactus!!! pic.twitter.com/nXwyUEGDPz
Not Quite
GALACTUS?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/J6nGYna3Oi— rini 🧣|| #ZoeysPlaylist MOVIE (@swiftsplaylist) August 19, 2021
They Have Arrived
"The Celestials have arrived" - Galactus. pic.twitter.com/S6mcdrSzP7— Mr. N. (@MrN33152258) August 19, 2021
You're Not Wrong
Galactus is trending because no one knows what Galactus looks like.— Adam Blackhat (@AdamBlackhat) August 19, 2021
Already Hyped
Can't wait to watch the #Eternals on the big screen! The cinematography and lighting make it look like the most unique offering by Marvel yet. Hoping that the existence of the Eternals till now is well explained. Already hyped for Galactus! pic.twitter.com/1QHYQFy4wo— Pranav (@pranav_mitan) August 19, 2021
Eventually?
Sooooooooo. We gonna see Galactus eventually yeah? https://t.co/yDqZm6iIDm— Jordy the Movie Guy (@jordydamovieguy) August 19, 2021
Perfect
They are going to NAIL Galactus, aren’t they?
Christ, this is perfect. pic.twitter.com/slEYgiIf4d— Angel Luis Colón (@GoshDarnMyLife) August 19, 2021
Excited Anyway
Yes please. Especially a cheeky glimpse at Galactus. Yes please. https://t.co/arV3XsiqzP— Richard (@richkbristol) August 19, 2021