Every Line of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has Been Transcribed on Reddit

The dedicated nature of Marvel fans was recently put on display when Reddit decided to transcribe the entirety of Avengers: Infinity War’s Script.

That’s right, the entire script. What started out as a collection of favorite quotes from the film sort of organically turned into people adding in bits of transcription, and that kept going and going until they had the entire movie in scripted form. It’s pretty impressive, and if you’ve already seen the film it’s easy to picture the movie in your head when reading through it.

The entire thing can be found here, and continues in the top thread (just keep hitting continue this thread under the most recent spot of dialogue to keep going. For an example, you can find the transcription for a fan favorite scene featuring Tony Stark first learning about Thanos.

Bruce Banner: THANOS. He’s a plague Tony, he invades planets, he takes what he wants, he wipes half the population. He sent Loki. The attack on NY…thats him.

Tony Stark: This is it… What’s our timeline?

Bruce: no telling. He already has the Power and the Space Stones, that already makes him the most powerful creature in the universe. If he gets his hands on all six Stones, Tony –

Doctor Strange: He could destroy life on a scale hitherto undreamt of.

Tony: Did you just say hitherto undreamt of?

Strange: Are you seriously leaning on the Cauldron of the Cosmos?

*Cloak smack*

Tony: Oh is that what it is?

[smacked]

Tony: I’m… Going to allow that. If Thanos needs all six, why don’t we just stick this one down a garbage disposal?

Strange: No can do We swore an oath to protect the Time Stone with our lives.

Tony: And I swore off dairy, then Ben & Jerry’s named a flavor after me, so…

Strange: Stark-raving Hazel Nuts.

Tony: Not bad.

Strange: A bit chalky…

Wong: The Hunka Hulka flaming fudge is our favorite

Bruce: that’s a thing?

Tony: Whatever, the point is.. things change.

Strange: Our oath to protect the Time Stone cannot change, and this still may be the best chance we have against Thanos.”

Kudos to the group that put this together, and if you can’t see the movie again at least now you can read it.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.