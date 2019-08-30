Every Marvel Superhero Appearing in Phase 4 Movies and TV Shows

It’s been a wild summer for Marvel fans, as we came to the end of an era with Avengers: Endgame, and got a whole new era of things to be excited for, with the reveal of Marvel Studios’ plans for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, there have been so many new projects announced – each with multiple Marvel characters – that fans may not be able to tell just how many Marvel characters are coming to the screen in the next two years.

Scroll below for the full list of Marvel characters that will be appearing in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects between now and 2022. Only projects with confirmed Phase 4 release dates are included, so even though Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 and Ant-Man 3 are sure things, they aren’t (yet) in this list. Regardless, there are more than enough characters for fans to check out below!

Moon Knight

Moon Knight has long been one of Marvel fans’ most anticipated for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and now he’s finally here! The character has had such an eclectic run in the comics that it’s hard to tell which version will be used for the Disney+ series, but we’ll take Marc Spector just abut any way we can get him.

She-Hulk

Most Marvel fans expected to She-Hulk in the MCU at some point; few guessed that she would be appearing this soon, and headlining her own Disney+ series. Still, the character easily lends herself to a superhero / courtroom drama concept, so this could be an easy win for Marvel.

Ms. Marvel

The announcement that a Ms. Marvel series is coming to Disney+ has the modern generation of Marvel Comics fans hyped. Not only is Kamala Khan a beloved new age Marvel hero, she’ll also be the franchise’s first Islamic character. In a larger sense, her presence could be the first major herald of what the new Phase 4 Avengers team will look like – or even that a Young Avengers MCU project is in the works.

Thor

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was revitalized thanks to Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, and now the original Avenger has a new lease on his solo career. Thor will being sharing the lightning with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster in Thor: Love & Thunder, but could also add a little Asgardian flair to the Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being billed at the MCU’s first true (PG-13) horror movie, which definitely has fans excited. That film’s plot will involve Scarlet Witch and will be spun directly out of the effects of WandaVision, marking the first true collaborative effort between MCU movies and TV.

US Agent

Overlord and Cabin 49 star Wyatt Russell will be bringing the character of Captain America’s government-sanctioned replacement John Walker / US Agent to the MCU. Russell will be debuting Walker as part of the espionage intrigue of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series.

Jane Foster

As stated, Thor: Love & Thunder is bringing Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster back to the MCU. Jane will get to wield the hammer and thunder as “The Mighty Thor,” which could be opening the door for her to have a much bigger MCU story arc.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye may have been left out of Avengers: Infinity War, but he’ll soon be stepping out into his own Disney+ series. That series may be the beginning of the end for Clint Barton’s/Jeremy Renner’s MCU tenure (more on that below), but there’s a good chance we’ll also see Hawkeye pop up for cameos in films like Black Widow.

Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop will be making her debut in the Hawkeye Disney+ series, and Marvel fans couldn’t be more pysched. As the protege and heir to the Hawkeye mantel, Kate could be a nice way to reboot the character, while paving another way to that Young Avengers MCU team-up.

Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch has a big story arc coming up in Phase 4. It will start with the WandaVision Disney+ series, and then spinout into the plotline for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There’s still a lot we don’t know about either project, but the early theory is that this will be some MCU remix of Scarlet Witch’s “Avengers Disassembled” and “House of M” storylines from the comics, which saw Scarlet Witch’s powers spiral out of control as grief moved her to start altering reality itself.

Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa / Black Panther will be back in 2022 with Black Panther II. Will T’Challa still have his throne? That is the bigger question…

Vision

Vision’s return to the land of the living in WandaVision is a total mystery – and could very well be the mystery that drives the entire series. His future after WandaVision depends entirely on the show’s reveals and outcome.

Valkyrie

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will be one of several characters shifting gears in Thor: Love & Thunder. Based on what happens in the comic book source material, and where Valkyrie was left at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Love & Thunder could see several mantles change hands along Jane Foster’s journey.

Okoye

Danai Gurira leaving The Walking Dead for the shores of the MCU was a smart career move. Now she’s a fan-fav that can’t return soon enough in Black Panther II.

Falcon

Anthony Mackie’s Falcon is expected to get his big promotion in Falcon & The Winter Soldier, by fully inheriting the mantle of Captain America. Mackie may have let the cat out of the bag already, by confirming that he indeed has a new Captain America suit to debut.

Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier may have lost his old buddy Steve Rogers, but he’s gained a new buddy in Sam Wilson / Falcon. Falcon and The Winter Soldier will help establish where Bucky’s story goes from here.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow may be dead after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but we’re about to learn how she erased some of that red from her ledger just before the Infinity War began. The Black Widow movie will take us back to the time after Captain America: Civil War, when Natasha Romanoff’s past from the Black Widow program came back to haunt her.

Shuri

The MCU needs a new top scientist after the loss of Tony Stark (and Spider-Man being kicked out), and that is now princess Shuri. Fans can’t wait to see her back in Black Panther II – or see her suit up in her own Panther suit!

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings got a major boost in visibility thanks to its title. The story of Marvel’s martial arts master will finally introduce The Mandarin to the MCU in his true form, and fans expect Marvel and Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu to take martial arts action to the next level.

Monica Rambeau

Maria Rambeau’s cute little daughter Monica from Captain Marvel is going to be all grown up by the time of WandaVision. We have no idea how Monica/Spectrum will fit into the story, but she will be played by Teynoah Parris.

The Eternals

Marvel’s Eternals is still just a loose concept in the mind of many mainstream viewers, and the artwork of their costumes doesn’t do much to explain things. Still, this is star-studded cast and the character occupy an important place in Marvel Universe history, so we’ll soon be getting to know The Eternals well.

Loki

What did Tom Hiddleston’s Loki do when he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame? That is the question that will fuel the upcoming Loki TV series. With the alternate 2012 version of Loki now out there in the universe, the series could be a great character study of how the god of mischief has influenced events throughout history. Loki’s potential for heroic (or at least anti-hero) turns earns him a tenuous place on this list; however, word is, this series will be bringing the character back to his true-blue villain side.

And MORE

What you see above is the list of Marvel superheroes we know that we’ll see in Marvel’s Phase 4 lineup – or at least the ones that have been revealed so far. D23 proved that Marvel Studios likely has more content up its sleeves for Phase 4, including highly anticipated sequels like Captain Marvel 2, Ant-Man 3, and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

We’ll keep this list updated as more information on Phase 4 is announced – but for now, which character are you most looking forward to seeing?

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021,Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.