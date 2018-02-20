Exclusive First Look: ‘Black Panther’ Movie MiniMates From Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their upcoming line of Black Panther MiniMates, based on designs from the forthcoming movie by director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios.

There are a total of seven two-packs and a four pack. Two of the two-packs will be exclusive to Toys “R” Us, and four (!) to Walgreens drug stores, while the four-pack will be available in the comics specialty market.

If you have been staying relatively unspoiled on the film, there are some minor surprises buried in here — although nothing that has not already been reported.

You can check them out in the attached image gallery, and the official product descriptions below.

It came from Wakanda! The highly anticipated Marvel Studios film Marvel’s Black Panther joins the Marvel Minimates Universe with two assortments of two-inch mini-figures and a box set, with exclusive characters at each location!

At Walgreens, four two-packs will include:

Black Panther & M’Baku

Killmonger & Ulysses Klaue

Tactical Killmonger & Casino T’Challa – Exclusive

Powered Up Black Panther & Everett Ross – Exclusive

At Toys”R”Us, three two-packs will include:

Black Panther & M’Baku

Killmonger & Ulysses Klaue

Dora Milaje Nakia & Okoye – Exclusive

At comic shops and specialty stores, a box set of four characters includes:

Black Panther

M’Baku

Powered Up Killmonger – Exclusive

Shuri – Exclusive

Each 2-inch Minimates mini-figure features 14 points of articulation, character-appropriate accessories, and fully interchangeable parts. Each set comes packaged in a full-color window box.