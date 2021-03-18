Falcon and the Winter Soldier Almost Lost a Major Character

✖

Tomorrow is the big day! After a long wait, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally premiering on Disney+. The new series is set to see the return of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they deal with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The creators of the series have been busy giving interviews and sharing some information about the show, including head writer, Malcolm Spellman. While speaking with SFX Magazine (via The Direct), there was one major character the show almost lost. While Spellman did not go into detail on who, he definitely seemed relieved by the outcome.

"My favorite character in the series, we almost lost. And we did lose [them] for a little while. Then I don't know what Kevin [Feige], Nate [Moore], and Zoie [Nagelhout] worked out in the background, but that character came back," Spellman explained.

We're not too surprised to learn the Marvel producers we able to fix any issues. While we may not know Spellman's favorite character, we do know the moment he realized Sam and Bucky were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

You can find the official description for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below.

"Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.' The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th, and you can watch it right here. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.