Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Teases Six “Mind-Boggling, Supercharged Hours” Ahead of Marvel Fans

Marvel Cinematic Universe stars say franchise fans can anticipate six "mind-boggling, super-charged hours" of action-packed episodes from the Marvel Studios original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the six-episode series spinning out of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) return six months after a 112-year-old Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) relinquished the mantle and star-spangled shield of Captain America. Teamed up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — Falcon and Winter Soldier reunite with a resurfaced Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), encounter the Cap wannabe John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and once again find themselves facing masked madman Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

"You have six mind-boggling, super-charged hours ahead of you packed with cinematic action pieces, but also with unseen and fantastic character pieces," Brühl, who returns to the MCU for the first time since 2016's Captain America: Civil War, said during Marvel's virtual launch event ahead of Falcon and Winter Soldier's midnight premiere on Disney+.

Added franchise newcomer Russell, who suits up as the government-backed U.S. Agent, "I just hope everybody enjoys it and has fun watching it. Just enjoy your life while you watch [the series]."

Also back in action is VanCamp, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Civil War. Stepping out of the shadows as a fugitive, Falcon and Winter Soldier brings out a different side of the ex-CIA Agent and S.H.I.E.L.D. spy formerly known as Agent 13.

"I just recently saw it, so all I can say is it's awesome on so many different levels. You get to experience these characters on a deeper level because you have more time with them, so that's really cool," VanCamp said. "It's also action-packed, super fun, I think it's amazing. I'm super proud of everyone's work in it."

Read ComicBook.com's spoiler-free 4/5 star review for the series premiere of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The new series debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19.

