The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Reveals How the Blip Impacts Sam Wilson

✖

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is getting back into the wing of things when the high-flying hero returns in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, set some six months after Wilson and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) blip back to life in Avengers: Endgame. As the bickering buddies attempt to live up to the legacy inspired by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the since-retired Captain America, they face another challenge: readjusting to the world five years after Thanos (Josh Brolin) erased half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War.

"This series picks up post-Blip, so Sam is really even more so worried about how does he fit back into society after being gone for five years," Mackie said during Marvel's virtual launch event ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's midnight premiere on Disney+. "He misses Steve because Steve was his friend, Steve brought him into all this, and he's wondering, 'How do they all move forward?'"

Along with Bucky and old ally Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) — an ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent on the run since she helped a trio of fugitive superheroes years earlier in Captain America: Civil War — Sam will call on family for help: the spin-off series will introduce Sarah Wilson (Adepero Oduye), Sam's sister.

In the wake of Endgame, Sam is focused on "just reconnecting" with his family and the world around him, Mackie told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview.

"I mean, he's in a position now where he's trying to figure out where he fits in," said Mackie, a veteran of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. "You know, what's his new normal? So, that's kind of the understanding that he's going into the series with, is going back to his family, going back to his house and figuring out how to move forward."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19.

Want to learn more about the latest Marvel Studios series? Check back on ComicBook CRAM every day leading up to the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and click here for even more articles and videos to find out everything you need to know about the new show!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.