The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ Release Date Revealed

On Sunday, Marvel fans got their first look at the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier thanks to first-look footage during the Super Bowl. That was soon followed by an official synopsis for the eagerly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe series set to follow Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Buckie Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they team up in a global adventure set in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. The only thing fans didn’t get on Sunday was an idea of when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would arrive on the streaming service and now we have that piece of the puzzle as well. According to the Walt Disney Co. first quarter investor call on Sunday, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in August.

While an exact date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s release was not specified, an August debut is a little bit earlier than what had previously been communicated in the series’ synopsis which indicated that the series would debut this fall. You can check out that synopsis for yourself below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios‘ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” the synopsis reads. “The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.”

The six-episode limited series is just one of a handful of series that will see the Marvel Cinematic Universe truly expand into the television side of things – the other two are WandaVision which is set to debut in December and Loki which is set to arrive in 2021. It’s an interesting expansion for Marvel, something that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about last year.

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before,” Feige said. “These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes.”

“These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

