How The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Sets Up Dr. Doom and Latveria

✖

Move along Mephisto, we're stanning a new villain around these parts. If the stage wasn't already set for the return of Victor Von Doom to live-action after Age of Ultron, the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier certainly did set things up thanks to a line by Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo. Light spoilers up ahead for "Power Broker," so if you haven't caught yourself up with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, proceed with caution!

In the closing moments of this week's episode, Zemo makes note of how he knows Sokovia's been "cannibalized" by countries surrounding it. "I heard what became of Sokovia," Zemo tells Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). "Cannibalized by its neighbors before the land was cleared of rubble and erased from the map."

Latveria replacing Sokovia has been a popular theory since the fictional nation was first introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron. WandaVision dove into the background of the location a little more and with Zemo's latest mention, it would seem it's not going away any time soon.

But how's this all tie into Doctor Doom?

It's completely possible Latveria is one of the countries that partially cannibalized Sokovia after its destruction. Both countries are, after all, based in central Europe in their respective materials.

When it comes to theories like this, it's important to note that no, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has not directly referenced Doom or Latveria. But it has, however, undeniably introduced the right concepts and ideas to introduce the iconic villain at some point in the near future.

In the case you want to bust out your tinfoil hat for a quick detour, maybe Doom shows up later in the series as the Power Broker. Maybe he's already repurposed the Ultron clones and Iron Legion into his Doombots to aid in Sokovian cleanup or to assist the GRC in their reorganization efforts after The Blip.

For now, though, we'll stick with the idea that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has set everything thing up it has needed to in order to introduce Victor Von Doom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What have you thought of the three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.