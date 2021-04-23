TFATWS Ending Features a Touching Tribute to Isaiah Bradley

✖

Isaiah Bradley got his moment in the sun during the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. *Spoilers for Episode 6 of the Disney+ series ahead.* So, Sam Wilson took his place as the MCU’s new Captain America despite Bradley’s cautioning against it. But, in the face of their ideological disagreement, the hero decided to make sure the world knew about the Super Soldier’s legacy. Sam takes one more trip to Baltimore after all the action in New York City. Bradley is amused by all the fervor around new Captain America but still believes that the road ahead is going to be rocky. The Avenger then surprises both Eli and his grandfather with a trip to the Smithsonian to see the Captain America exhibit, which now houses a section about Bradley and his regiment from Camp Cathcart. The older man is clearly touched by this measure and embraces Sam as the series turns the page on his story.

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore had been adamant that there was more of Bradley’s story coming after his introduction in Episode 2. He told Vanity Fair about it during their Still Watching podcast. “And really weigh on the things I think are subconscious in Sam’s character, Isaiah gets to make them conscious, he gets to bring them out," Moore explained. "And I think that’s such an important character, and more to come, but I think that’s why the Isaiah Bradley inclusion was so great. And again all credit goes to Malcolm for really advocating for that.”

“I read Truth: Red, White, and Black a long time ago," Moore continued. "I didn’t think the comic was great, but I thought the idea was great. And I think Malcolm was very smart in figuring out how to anchor that story into the overall fabric of the show.”

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale is now live on the streaming service as well. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on July 9th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on Sep 3rd, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Did you enjoy the ending of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know down in the comments!