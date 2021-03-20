The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Writer Says Sharon Carter Is "Flipped"

✖

According to the show's creator, Sharon Carter will be a changed woman when she appears in The Falcon in the Winter Soldier. The new Marvel Studios streaming series debuted its first episode, "New World Order," on Friday on Disney+. Sharon Carter didn't appear in the premiere outside of the end credits graphics, but fans already know that Emily VanCamp will reprise the role at some point in the season. Writer/executive producer Malcolm Spellman says that, by the time The Falcon and the Winter Soldier catches up with her, Sharon has undergone some growth in her life and attitude since fans last saw her in Captain America: Civil War.

"She is flipped," Spellman tells TV Line. "If the fans watch Civil War, they can fill in the blanks on what Sharon probably had to deal with. And so, when we meet Sharon, she has definitely evolved. She has definitely grown up. I think fans are gonna love her, just her energy is so different now."

At the show's virtual launch event on Thursday, VanCamp expressed how happy she is to be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "It's so much fun working with these guys, so I'm just happy to be back and excited for everyone to see it," she said. She also hinted at the kinds of changes Spellman is outlining.

"I think this time around, though, we see a little bit of a different Sharon, which was really exciting," Spellman says. "We get to see where she's been after all this time after she's sort of made all of these sacrifices. It was really intriguing to see this new sort of perspective that she has, and it's always fun to do these films and these shows and to take these characters on these long journeys. Here we are again, and it's fun to see a different side of her, I think."

Per Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Streaming exclusively on Disney+." The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell.

Are you excited about Sharon Carter's return? Disney+ will debut new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Fridays.