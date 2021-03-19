The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Emily VanCamp “Happy to be Back” in the MCU as Sharon Carter

✖

Captain America star Emily VanCamp is back in action in the spin-off series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which VanCamp says brings out a "different side" of Sharon Carter when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel moviegoers last saw the former S.H.I.E.L.D. and CIA agent in Captain America: Civil War, where she aided then-fugitives Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) by returning their superhero equipment confiscated by the government. Five years after she was snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War — and another six months after she was blipped back to life during Avengers: Endgame — the spy previously known as Agent 13 is back undercover.

Being back in the MCU for the first time since 2016 is "amazing, as always," VanCamp said during Marvel's Falcon and Winter Soldier virtual launch event on Thursday. "It's so much fun working with these guys, so I'm just happy to be back and excited for everyone to see it."

Asked to reveal her favorite thing about her character introduced in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, VanCamp said, "So many things."

"I think this time around, though, we see a little bit of a different Sharon, which was really exciting. We get to see where she's been after all this time after she's sort of made all of these sacrifices," VanCamp teased. "It was really intriguing to see this new sort of perspective that she has, and it's always fun to do these films and these shows and to take these characters on these long journeys. Here we are again, and it's fun to see a different side of her, I think."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reunites VanCamp with her Civil War co-stars Mackie (the Falcon), Sebastian Stan (the Winter Soldier), and Daniel Brühl (Helmut Zemo). The Sokovian terrorist who disbanded the Avengers is back with a vengeance — and this time, he's coming with his classic comic book mask.

"I was so thrilled when I got the call to come back as Zemo," Brühl said. "I was in Budapest at the time shooting something else, and then a week later, Kari Skogland, the director, came with Zemo's mask in her suitcase. So that was a very exciting moment to put it on for the first time."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19.

