The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Confirms Bucky Is Still Holding on to Something of Steve’s

The Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have grown old and left the fight behind him, but his spirit still looms large over the characters and events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The legacy of Steve Rogers and Captain America are really a driving force for multiple characters in the new Marvel series, especially Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. However, while Steve's presence mostly exists in metaphorical and spiritual ways on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the newest episode of the series revealed that Bucky is still holding on to something that physically belonged to Steve, and he carries it everywhere he goes.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it's revealed that Bucky is keeping a notebook of people that he wronged when he was acting as an agent of Hydra. It has been his goal to right as many of those wrongs as possible. After that first episode, fans noted the parallels between Steve and Bucky and their notebooks, as Steve kept a running list in his pocket of the things he needed to catch up on after waking up in the modern day. As it turns out, those notebooks are one in the same.

In one scene of the newest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Zemo picks up Bucky's notebook and begins to comment on the names within it, causing Bucky to threaten him. During the exchange, Sam weighs in and confirms that the notebook belonged to the former Captain America.

"I've seen that book," Sam says. "That was Steve's when he came out of the ice. I told him about 'Trouble Man,' he wrote it in that book."

As you probably recall, Steve pulled out that notebook in the opening scenes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, after he first goes running with Sam around the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Sam tells him to add Marvein Gaye's Trouble Man soundtrack to the list of things he has to catch up on.

Bucky is using the notebook for a very different purpose, though the end goal is eerily similar. He's trying to make sense of the world, just as Steve was. But for Bucky, making the world make sense means fixing the problems he created.

