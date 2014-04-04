The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Marvin Gaye Talk Dropped on Late Singer's Birthday

✖

One of the brief moments of levity in this week's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came as Sam, Bucky, and Zemo talk about the Prince of Soul himself, Marvin Gaye. As Marvel fans may recall, Sam recommended Gaye and is "Trouble Man" soundtrack to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers way back in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier as something for him to experience to get reintegrated back into modern life; it even pays off in the end as Sam plays the title song for Steve as he recovers in the hospital. Well the subject came up once again and it couldn't have come at a more appropriate time as today would have marked Gaye's 82nd birthday. Potential spoilers below!

The Marvin Gaye talk in today's episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives in the episode after Zemo realizes that Bucky has a notebook of the people he's wronged and Sam notices it's the same notebook that Steve wrote all his things to catch-up on in. Sam asks Bucky what he thought of it with his partner saying "I like '40s music, so..." An entire discussion breaks out as both Sam and Zemo can't believe that Bucky seemingly didn't like the soundtrack, despite his insistence that he did like it.

"Everybody loves Marvin Gaye," Sam adds with Bucky saying that he too likes Marvin Gaye. "Steve ADORED Marvin Gaye," Falcon concludes. It's great, and a fitting tribute that just so happen to land on he icon's birthday.

This week's episode was not only a major bridge from Captain America: The Winter Soldier but was also essentially a sequel to Captain America: Civil War in multiple ways.

