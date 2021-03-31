The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Confirms Godzilla and Kong MonsterVerse Exists in the MCU

✖

The last couple of weeks have been huge for franchise fans with the release of films like Zack Snyder's Justice League and Godzilla Vs. Kong as well as the ending of Disney+'s WandaVision and the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In fact, the third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "The Power Broker," dropped today and featured an unexpected reference to the MonsterVerse. It's likely just a coincidence the Marvel series made a Kong reference the same week Godzilla Vs. Kong hit theatres and HBO Max, but it was still fun to see two current pop culture crazes come together. Warning: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier spoilers ahead...

After breaking Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) out of prison, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) set their sights on the city of Madripoor. While Zemo is explaining the dangers of the city, Sam quips, "What's up with Madripoor? You talk about it like it's Skull Island." Skull Island, of course, is the home of King Kong. You can check out a screenshot of the moment below:

Skull Island isn't a new concept when it comes to Kong movies. The fictional island first appeared in the 1933 King Kong film and has gone on to become a staple in the world of monsters, most recently in Kong: Skull Island. The 2017 movie starred big names like Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly, and more. What's even crazier is that all four of those actors have also appeared in the MCU. While it's unclear if Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong, or any other recent MonsterVerse movie exists in the world of the MCU, one thing is for sure: Sam Wilson has definitely seen a King Kong movie or two.

