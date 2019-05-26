Sebastian Stan Wants to Do 48 Hours Remake with Anthony Mackie

Avengers star Sebastian Stan still hopes to team with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Anthony Mackie and reboot Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte buddy cop comedy 48 Hours.

“Look, I’m gonna keep saying it, they’re remaking 48 Hours and I think Anthony Mackie and I should have a chance at that,” Stan said at MCM London. “I’m on it. Those Safdie brothers are not returning any of my emails, so I’ll just have to track them down as best I can.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brother filmmaking team Benny and Josh Safdie (Good Time) were tapped by Paramount Players in December 2017 to develop the remake of the 1982 hit comedy with co-writer Jerrod Carmichael (The Carmichael Show).

The Walter Hill-directed original starred Murphy as Reggie Hammond, a wise-cracking convict conscripted by Nolte’s hard-nosed officer, Jack Cates, to hunt down a cop killer in the 48 hours marking Hammond’s temporary parole.

Stan and Mackie will first re-team in their coming six-episode Disney+ series, produced by Marvel Studios, spinning out of the events of Avengers: Endgame as Mackie’s Sam Wilson inherits the mantle of Captain America following Steve Roger’s (Chris Evans) retirement.

In 2018, Mackie invoked 48 Hours when asked if he would return for a spinoff.

“A spinoff would be great, but it would be like Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours, that would be our spinoff,” Mackie told ET. “It would end up with us beating the crap out of each other three or four times, I know it.” Added Stan, “To me it’s like Martin Brest film classic Midnight Run, it’s really just sort of in my head like 48 Hours, or a buddy comedy from the ’80s or the ’90s.”

Despite the Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson dynamic getting off to a rocky start — they were more frenemies than friends in Captain America: Civil War — it was the Stan and Mackie chemistry that propelled calls for the pair to head their own spinoff.

“It only took about four press tours for somebody to get the idea that these two lunatics should have a show,” Stan said on The Tonight Show.

“I love [Mackie] because it’s really hard. Like I always quote Apollo 13 every time I’m with him because it’s like, really working with him is really like riding a psychotic horse in a blazing stable. Like that’s what it is like just hang on and usually if you look at my expressions like… just get a word in now.”