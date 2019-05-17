Sebastian Stan Reveals What To Expect In Falcon And The Winter Soldier Series, Filming Start Date

One of the many several Marvel shows headed to the Disney+ streaming service will film in October, with Sebastian Stan offering up the first bits of insight. Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which returns Anthony Mackie and Stan to their respective roles as the titular Marvel heroes, is heading to Georgia. The two actors have previously appeared in a handful of Marvel Studios movies, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Falcon and The Winter Soldier is among other titles such as Loki, WandaVision, and a Hawkeye mini-series starring Jeremy Remmer.

While appearing at a Comic Convention, Stan fielded all sorts of questions from fans for about 30 minutes. By the end of the panel, he had revealed his expectations for Falcon and The Winter Soldier. “I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

While there are many jokes between Stan and Mackie about working together, often building on their characters’ on-screen chemistry with real-life banter, Stan has nothing but love for his co-star. “I have a blast working with Anthony,” Stan said. “It’s very funny half the time. It’s just gonna be a lot of that move your seat up thing, I’m gonna tell him that if we’re gonna be in the car, I’m gonna be in the passenger’s seat and he’s gonna be in the back, or I should be in the driver’s seat.”

He went on to reveal that Falcon and The Winter Soldier will begin filming in October. “We’re gonna start in October,” he confirmed. The series will film in Atlanta, ComicBook.com has learned.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier does not yet have a release date. It will be available on the Disney+ streaming service. For now, Stan and Mackie can be seen as their respective Marvel heroes in Avengers: Endgame.