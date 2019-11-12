The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Disney+ Offers First Look at U.S. Agent

At long last, Disney+ is here and with it came a short Marvel Studios clip called Expanding the Universe, a quick edit of the series set to come to the new direct-to-consumer offering over the next few years. With it came a whole load of never-before-seen concept art, including a great look at Falcon’s new costume and the first pieces of concept art featuring Kate Bishop on Hawkeye. Also included was the very first look at Wyatt Russell‘s U.S. Agent, a character to set make his MCU debut in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier next fall. His costume is nearly identical to Captain America, feature a navy and scarlet design the mimicks the United States flag. Check it out in its full glory below.

Russell’s exact role in the show has yet to be revealed, though many can speculate the government made itself a new Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) grew old. Naturally, Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) might have a problem with that. Stan said in a recent con appearance he’s read the scripts and fans should expect the unexpected.

“I’ll tell you I have [seen scripts],” Stan said of the series during a recent convention appearance. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Ant-Man 3 and Blade are also without theatrical release dates.

