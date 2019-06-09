Fantastic Four Director Josh Trank Says He’ll Never Make a Marvel or DC Film Again

Now that the dust has settled on the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company, Marvel Studios is free to start getting their plans together for the future of various franchises they now have the rights for, including the First Family themselves of the Fantastic Four. And with this major development, it sounds like the Fantastic Four reboot director is also unafraid to move on in his career.

The director is helming an Al Capone movie starring Tom Hardy called Fonzo, but fans still ask him about his future with superhero movies. But to hear him tell it, Trank has no interest in that stuffs as he continues to explore original films with studios he hasn’t burned bridges.

Trank has started opening up on social media, responding to questions from people asking him if he’d ever do something for Marvel Studios or even DC Comics, and his answers has varied between sending pictures of an angry Eminem to flatly saying “no.”

Nah — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) June 8, 2019

No — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) June 9, 2019

Trank made waves with Fantastic Four, though there were rumors of studio interference and his own erratic behavior that plagued the production. The director seemingly squandered all of the goodwill he earned when he made Chronicle with Michael B. Jordan and Dane DeHaan. He was attached to a Star Wars spinoff, but that was cancelled after the troubled production of Fantastic Four.

Trank is now working on his comeback film with Fonzo, though it doesn’t have a release date at this time.

Trank defended Fantastic Four ahead of its release in an interview in which he said the movie would be a renaissance.

“People are religious about comics the way people are religious about the Bible,” Trank said. “But I think it’s true for a lot of movies that you can take license with adapting the underlying material and you will be forgiven for it if it’s good—and you will not be if it’s bad.”

“I made every single choice knowing that people would question it,” he added. “And what better reaction than to have people then go see the movie and understand it and feel like maybe they’ve learned something about the world, to not question the next thing they think is going to be stupid or weird. I think that’s my purpose right now in my life.”

Marvel Studios is set to reboot the Fantastic Four soon, though there is no release date at this time.