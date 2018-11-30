‘Fantastic Four’ #7 Cover Pits Doctor Doom in Battle Against Galactus

After a years-long absence from comics, Marvel’s First Family was finally reunited in Dan Slott and Sarah Pichelli’s Fantastic Four #1, a comic that debuted earlier this year. As of this writing, four issues of the latest run have been released to critical acclaim — in fact, ComicBook.com’s Chase Magnett says the title is “once again the world’s greatest comics magazine.”

As the series progresses into the end of it’sfirst major story arc, two of the franchise’s largest characters are set to go head-to-head in an upcoming issue. A part of Marvel’s February 2019 solicitations, Fantastic Four #7 will pit Dr. Doom and Galactus against each other, thanks to a beautiful cover from Secret Wars alum Esad Ribic.

Before Fantastic Four #7 hits the shelf at your local comic store, there’s another major First Family event on the horizon. Ben Grimm and long-time girlfriend Alicia Masters are finally tying the knot within the pages of Fantastic Four #5.

“It’s been a long time in coming—more than 55 years!—but Ben and Alicia are finally tying the knot!” said SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort. “And we’ve gone all-out to make this an extra-special event for fans, with the inclusion of not only the terrific Aaron Kuder (who’ll be illustrating the next storyline as well) but also Adam Hughes and Mike Allred for an all-star spectacular bash!”

“The wedding that’s been years in the making…Ben and Alicia say ‘I do!’ No bait. No switch. Not a dream. Not a hoax. And we swear, not a single Skrull around. This is really happening! From the book that brought you the first, best and longest running super hero marriage in comics, we give you…the wedding of Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters! Featuring an untold tale of the courtship of Ben and Alicia. A bachelor party that only Johnny Storm could throw. And a very special ceremony brought to you in the Mighty Marvel Manner.”

Fantastic Four #5 is due out December 26th while Fantastic Four #7 will be released February 2019.

The full solicitation for Fantastic Four #7 can be found below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #7

DAN SLOTT (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by ESAD RIBIC

VARIANT COVER by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

SKRULLS VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

MYSTERY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

“HERALD OF DOOM” PART TWO!

• In a battle between Doctor Doom and Galactus, who would you favor…

• A man who is trying to be a hero to his beloved nation or an unstoppable cosmic force of nature?

• It’s a simple choice, unless you’re Mister Fantastic.

• This dilemma, plus a strange new development in the life of the Human Torch.

• And a long-forgotten threat from the Fantastic Four’s past resurfaces…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99