Here’s What Cillian Murphy Could Look Like as Marvel’s Doctor Doom

Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to learn how The Fantastic Four will be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A lot of rumors have subsequently been circulating about one of the Fantastic Four’s greatest foes, Galactus soon appearing in the MCU – but of course there’s a bigger name from the Fantastic Four mythos fans also want to see.

Doctor Doom has long been on Marvel fans’ wish lists for characters they want to see given the MCU treatment – especially after Doom’s unfortunate depictions in both the 2000s Fantastic Four movies, and Josh Trank’s 2010s reboot. Well, BossLogic is here to give fans a sampling of what they want and possibly could have, with this latest artwork of Doctor Doom in the MCU:

Cillian Murphy – Doctor Doom pic.twitter.com/oNKlN1kPgb — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 16, 2019

You might recognize actor Cillian Murphy from his role as Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow in Chris Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy – or perhaps Danny Boyle’s groundbreaking zombie apocalypse film, 28 Days Later. This selection by BossLogic isn’t just inspired fan casting that a lot of Marvel fans could get behind – it’s also a timely moment to remind fans that Murphy is still out there, just waiting for a Marvel movie role. That’s because Netflix and BBC One have just announced the air date for Peaky Blinders season 5, the period piece crime drama in which Murphy stars as Tommy Shelby, leader of an English gang that rises to power after WWI. Needless to say, fans are currently buzzing about the prospect of getting Peaky Blinders back, which is as good a time as any to throw Murphy’s hat into the MCU ring.

Doctor Doom is one of the most complex villains in the Marvel Universe, mixing fierce intellect with ruthless ambition, which is set against the genuine passion and concern of a sovereign leader – which is then juxtaposed to an all-encompassing narcissism that always boils down to Doom doing what is best for Doom, all others be damned. Depending on the angle of the Fantastic Four’s story in the MCU, and the larger evolution down the line, Doom could also end up being the anti-heroic figure at the center of a MCU “Seceret Wars” event. At least we know Murphy has the acting chops to handle that arc well.

Would you like to see Cillian Murphy play Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!

