‘Fantastic Four’: First Look at Alex Ross, Artgerm Variants

The Fantastic Four are finally returning to Marvel Comics, and Marvel has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at variant covers from Alex Ross and Artgerm.

The Fantastic Four have been missing in action since the events of 2015’s Secret Wars and the rebirth of the Marvel universe. They’re returning in August, and they’re doing so in style.

Here’s Alex Ross’s cover, featuring the Marvel’s first family in their classic costumes:

Artgerm puts the spotlight on a different member of the Fantastic Four for each cover. Here’s Artgerm’s Human Torch cover:

And here’s Artgerm’s The Thing cover:

The new Fantastic Four series is written by Dan Slott, fresh off a decade-long run on Spider-Man, and Sara Pichelli, whose work includes Ultimate Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Runaways.

“As of this August, I’ll be writing and Sara Pichelli will be drawing the World’s Greatest Comic Magazine: the one, the only, FANTASTIC FOUR!” Slott said in an interview with Marvel.com. “Oh, boy. We have been under such lock and key when it comes to talking about this book. For months this has been the biggest secret at Marvel. It feels so good to finally tell anybody outside of the loop. Heck, let me yell it: ‘I’M WRITING THE FF!’”

“Honestly, this is a lifetime dream. The first super hero comics I ever read were my cousin’s copies of Fantastic Four #48–50, with ‘The Coming of Galactus’ and the first appearance of the Silver Surfer. For me, personally, this has been a long time coming. I’ve got notebooks filled with the stories I’d like to do if I ever got my hands on these characters!”

Fantastic Four #1 releases in August, with midnight release events happening on August 8th. Look for more details from Marvel very soon.

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

DAN SLOTT (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

FOUREVER Part One

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT – THE WORLD’S GREATEST COMIC MAGAZINE IS BACK!

Since the end of SECRET WARS, there’s been a gap in the Marvel Universe. A void no other team can fill. And it’s time for the world to move on. But can it? A life-changing decision by the Thing! A momentous declaration by the Human Torch! A clarion call-to-arms that summons Doctor Doom! And a signal in the sky that heralds the return of hope to the Marvel Universe! All this, and Alicia Masters adopts kittens! So cute! Plus, the Impossible Man!

AND BONUS STORIES ILLUSTRATED BY SIMONE BIANCHI AND SKOTTIE YOUNG!

IF YOU READ ONLY ONE MARVEL COMIC THIS MONTH, THIS IS THE ONE!