‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Parodies ‘Captain Marvel’

Following the debut of Marvel Studios' first Captain Marvel trailer and poster earlier this week, AMC's Fear The Walking Dead is going filthier, farther and meaner with a parody poster featuring the zombie drama's latest villain: the Filthy Woman (Tonya Pinkins).



A former English teacher-turned-serial murderer, the Filthy Woman has emerged as a deranged psycho fixated on making the unwitting victims she encounters "stronger" — adopting a survival-of-the-fittest view of the zombie apocalypse as she eliminates the "weak."

Her twisted view of the world was birthed out of the traumatic loss of her husband, who slowly perished after a car crash left his body a mangled wreck and no passing strangers — themselves fleeing the just-started apocalypse — bothered to help. Now a merciless serial killer, the Filthy Woman rejects help at every turn, and has since taken aim at Morgan (Lennie James) and will take literal aim at duo Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) in Sunday's episode, 'Lose People,' the penultimate episode of Fear's fourth season.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, Skrulls — invading aliens capable of severe deception by way of their incredible shape-shifting abilities — will menace newly-emerged superhero Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and desk jockey Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who team with S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) to combat an intergalactic civil war as the green-skinned aliens infiltrate Earth.

"The Skrulls, I mean, we're just misunderstood. At the end of the day, the Skrull is really misunderstood," said Ben Mendelsohn, the actor behind Skrull team leader Talos, who has infiltrated Earth's primary defense force as a high-ranking impostor and boss to future S.H.I.E.L.D. director Fury.

The '90s-set Captain Marvel sees the cosmic-powered superhero emerge as one of the most powerful heroes of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, home to Walking Dead stars Danai Gurira (Black Panther's Okoye) and Ross Marquand (Avengers: Infinity War's Red Skull).

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.