10 Marvel Heroes Wolverine Can’t Stand

Wolverine has grown into one of Marvel Comics‘ most popular characters. It’s been a long road to get there and along the way, he dealt with every major hero on the planet. Logan has been alive since the 1800s and has fought in every major war since the 1900s began. He met some of the oldest beings on Earth during this time, having adventures with Puck, Nick Fury, and Captain America, among others. The Winter Soldier went after him. He saved a young Black Widow. He worked with numerous members of Weapon X, and was close with Alpha Flight, meant to lead the team. During his time with the X-Men and beyond, he had team-ups with just about everyone he hadn’t already met.

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Logan is known for being a taciturn sort, and is hard to deal with for a lot of heroes. However, he also has heroes that aren’t his favorite people, and he has no problem letting it be known. Wolverine can’t stand these ten Marvel heroes, forming grudges with some that never go away.

10) The Winter Soldier

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Wolverine first met the Winter Soldier as Bucky, and the two fought alongside each other several times in World War II. However, after Cap’s sidekick became the Winter Soldier, the Soviets sent him to Japan to kill the Canadian spy. However, the mutant wasn’t there; his wife was. Itsu was killed by the brainwashed assassin while she was pregnant, leading to Romulus cutting the child out of her and having him raised to hate his father. Once Logan regained his memory, his relationship with Bucky, who had broke his programming by then, frosted over. All of Wolverine and his son Daken’s problems were his fault, ultimately.

9) Beast

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The Krakoa Era changed the X-Men in many ways, but few were affected by it to the extent that Beast was. He had been stepping across the line for years, joining the Illuminati, bringing the original five X-Men to the present, and choosing the Inhumans over the mutants when M-Pox came around. He was made chief of X-Force, the CIA of the mutant nation, and became more brutal than he’d ever been before. Eventually, he decided to kill Wolverine in secret and have him resurrected as a weapon. Logan did not take this well, and he went hard after his old friend. There’s a different version of Beast from the past running around now, and Wolvie gives him a wide berth. If he ever meets the original again, there will be blood.

8) Deadpool

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Deadpool is a more complex person than most realize, but that doesn’t mean they all like him as much as he likes them. Logan and Wade Wilson have a long, contentious history with each other, having fought numerous times over the years. Since ‘Pool became a hero, he’s had an obsession with Wolverine. The two still clash, but Wolvie has seemed to warm up to him. However, he’s still generally annoyed by Wade, like most of the heroes who work closely with him, and will often stab him just because, knowing that he’ll get better.

7) Namor

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Namor is Marvel’s most hated hero and for good reason. The King of Atlantis is basically what you would get if you personified pride and gave him superpowers. He rubs everyone the wrong way and he’s honestly pretty happy to do it in most cases. Wolverine and Namor have worked together as X-Men, but it’s impossible to say that they like each other. The mutant monarch looked down on Logan, and the hirsute berserker didn’t think much better of him. They’ve fought several times over the years, and have a grudging respect for each other, but neither wants to spend any time with the other.

6) Emma Frost

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Emma Frost and Wolverine not liking each other isn’t surprising. Emma constantly throws barbs at Logan, brutally critiquing everything about him. When she was Cyclops’s girlfriend, she basically joined the grudge between the two longtime X-Men on the side of her significant other. Wolvie doesn’t really like anything about her; he doesn’t like her attitude, the way she carries herself, or the fact that Scott jumped right into bed with her after Jean died. Their enmity isn’t exactly active – they can be around each other even through they aren’t friendly – but it’s plain to see there’s no love between them; quite the opposite actually.

5) Black Panther

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Black Panther and Wolverine haven’t had as many dealings as you’d imagine. They were both Avengers, but rarely at the same time. When Storm, one of Logan’s best friends and a future love interest, was married to T’Challa, Wolvie and Ororo didn’t spend much time together and when they did, the King of Wakanda wasn’t around. However, when Logan lost his healing factor, he ended up in Wakanda and he and Panther hated each other, starting a fight. They later teamed up to fight against Orchis stealing vibranium from the African nation, but they weren’t exactly friendly. Any friendship they could have is seemingly dead forever, replaced by animosity.

4) Magneto

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Magneto is a hero now, but that hasn’t changed how much he and Wolverine dislike each other. Logan battled the mutant master of magnetism many times alongside the X-Men, never scared of the man who could control his adamantium skeleton. However, “Fatal Attractions” proved he should have been. Mags pulled his adamantium out through his pores, and since then there has been no hope of friendship between them. Wolverine will work with his former enemy when he has to, but he lets his displeasure be known. Once, on Krakoa, he stole Magneto’s helmet to use against a mind-controlling enemy, and then urinated in it before giving it back. That really says it all.

3) Punisher

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The Punisher and Wolverine seem like they would be friends. They are both down with killing their enemies and they were both soldiers at one time. However, they’ve gotten along like oil and water over the years. They’ve fought each other numerous times, with Frank giving Logan one of the most famous beatings of all time in Punisher (Vol. 6) #17. Since then, they’ve gotten along even worse than before and have a rather healthy hatred towards each other.

2) Hulk

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Wolverine has had some brutal battles, and some of the best of them were with the Hulk. Logan first appeared in a battle between the Jade Giant and Wendigo, and since then the two have fought many times. While Hulk obviously wins more often than not – he takes down the Avengers, so a mutant with an unbreakable skeleton and healing factor isn’t too much for him – Wolvie has been able to get some wins over the years as well. The two of them dislike each other a lot, but they have been able to work together at times, so they’ve shown they can put it aside.

1) Cyclops

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Cyclops and Wolverine are well-known for their grudge. A lot of people blame Logan’s crush on Jean Grey, but if you go back and read the early issues of the All-New, All-Different team’s tenure in X-Men, staring with issue #94, you’ll see that both of them clashed from the beginning, each of them playing a role in their burgeoning rancor. Since then, they’ve fought against each several other times, but have been able to put that aside to save the day. They respect each other and there’s some affection, but they’re always liable to start fighting again.

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