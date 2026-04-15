Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s Major Death Officially Explained by Star

Daredevil: Born Again has officially killed off one of the major antagonists on the street-level side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in one of the most epic death scenes ever. Like with any big MCU twist, the cast and crew of Daredevil: Born Again had to keep the big death a secret… at least until now. But after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 5, there’s no need to keep silent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

(MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In Daredevil: Born Again‘s new episode “The Grand Design”, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) desperately races to save the life of his wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), after she was critically injured by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). However, even after the best doctors and nurses manage to get Vanessa conscious again, she ends up dying from her injuries. Now Ayelet Zurer is speaking up about her time playing Vanessa, and how she feels about the ending she got.

Ayelet Zurer Had No Idea Vanessa’s Death Was Coming

Marvel – Netflix

As Ayelet Zurer explained to Variety, she didn’t know that Vanessa was going to die until the showrunners personally approached her to break the news. “Every person on the team had to call me directly to explain why — and how,” Zurer said. “They were often so emotional about it. But I really felt like it was important for the story, too. To have an explosion that sends Vincent’s character, Kingpin, to a whole new level of crazy.”

Zurer has been playing Vanessa since the Netflix Daredevil series in 2015. It started out as a recurring role, but Zurer was so good that by Season 3, she was getting a bigger arc to play, the Kingpin’s wife. Unlike in the comics or other screen adaptations (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), the MCU version of Vanessa Fisk became a willing Queenpin who stands equal to her husband. That always came with the risk of having to face the same threats that Kingpin does, and Bullseye turned out to be one that Vanessa couldn’t escape.

Leaving a decade of character development and performance behind won’t be easy for Zurer, who explained that “Personally, it was just a really gut-wrenching experience where I had to say goodbye to everything that we were working on in the last ten years. It was emotional.”

What Will Kingpin Do After Vanessa’s Death?

Marvel – Disney+

The big thing to watch now, as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 comes down the back half is how crazy Wilson Fisk will go, now that Vanessa is gone. However, Zurer doesn’t see it as a case of a broken-hearted man gone bad: she sees Vanessa as one jewel in Kingpin’s thirst for power and control – a thirst that was probably always going to destroy Vanessa.

“Power has always been a risky business,” Zurer stated. “It’s always been an emotional quest for [Kingpin] to have more power and to have more control. To fill something within him. It’s more of a psychological aspect. She’s never going to be enough. Nothing is going to be enough.”

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+. Discuss the latest episode on the ComicBook Forum!