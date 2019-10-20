Marvel

Marvel Fans Fire Back at Francis Ford Coppola After He Labels MCU Despicable

If you’re a critic of the superhero genre — or Marvel movies, in particular — it would seem […]

By

If you’re a critic of the superhero genre — or Marvel movies, in particular — it would seem October is as good of a month as any to voice your distaste. Acclaimed filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have each spoken out against the blockbuster films, with the latter of two going the length to call Marvel films despicable. “I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again,” Coppola recently told French reporters. “Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Suffice to say, Marvel fans haven’t been thrilled with the latest comments. Keep scrolling to see some of the best responses from Marvel fans regarding the topic. What are your thoughts on the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Surprise Crossover

#Boomers

Remember Twixt?

Absolutely Furious

Ah, There’s the Personal Shots

Sit Down

Envious Much?

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts