Marvel Fans Fire Back at Francis Ford Coppola After He Labels MCU Despicable

If you’re a critic of the superhero genre — or Marvel movies, in particular — it would seem October is as good of a month as any to voice your distaste. Acclaimed filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have each spoken out against the blockbuster films, with the latter of two going the length to call Marvel films despicable. “I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again,” Coppola recently told French reporters. “Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Suffice to say, Marvel fans haven’t been thrilled with the latest comments. Keep scrolling to see some of the best responses from Marvel fans regarding the topic. What are your thoughts on the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Surprise Crossover

Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola watching Marvel movies pic.twitter.com/2tqEzRHKCx — Francisco Pedro (@fpedro1988) October 20, 2019

#Boomers

in today’s news renowned filmmaker and boomer francis ford coppola stands on a hill and yells at cloud about his hate for marvel movies. “i will personally strangle robert downey jr” he says. most people passing by don’t care, though one witness threw a rock at him, which he ate. — elver galarga (@josueisbaby) October 20, 2019

Remember Twixt?

Before you give Francis Ford Coppola too much shit, remember he’s the director of Twixt — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) October 20, 2019

Absolutely Furious

Francis Ford Coppola opening wikipedia & furiously squinting at the word synthezoid, becoming absolutely furious. — ⚰Dum Dum Dakotan⚰ (@_SalonQuality) October 20, 2019

Ah, There’s the Personal Shots

Francis Ford Coppola calling out anything as canned or over the top is absurd considering that guy is Nic Cage’s uncle. — Rich (@shamtown) October 20, 2019

Sit Down

Francis ford Coppola hasn’t made a relevant movie in 40yrs, he can sit down — Princess G (@PrincessG2017) October 20, 2019

Envious Much?