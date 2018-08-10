Funko’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Classic Rocket Raccoon Pop Figure Exclusive is Live

Funko’s Guardians of the Galaxy Comic Rocket Raccoon Classic Pop figure is a Previews Exclusive, which are reserved for comic book stores and select speciality shops. Entertainment Earth just happens to be one of those shops, so you can pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for November. Reserve one for your collection while you have the chance because quantities will be limited (UPDATE: Only 25,000 will be produced). The official description reads:

“Captain of the starship Rack ‘n’ Ruin, Rocket is the Guardian of the planet Halfworld in the Keystone Quadrant, and the member of the team chosen to accompany Star-Lord on his mission to stop the Phalanx infiltration of the Kree homeworld! Based on his appearance in the Guardians of the Galaxy series by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, this Guardians of the Galaxy Comic Rocket Raccoon Classic Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive features Rocket Raccoon with his signature blaster.”

On a related note, Funko has announced that their Pop PEZ line will kick off with a wide array of Marvel superheroes and villains, and the very first wave of products will be available to purchase exclusively right here at Hot Topic and BoxLunch in the coming days before getting a wider retail release later this year.

The first wave of Pop PEZ figures will include Deadpool, Magneto, Cable, Thor, Hulk, Loki, Star-Lord, and Yondu as well as the real-life Marvel superhero known as Stan Lee. We’re awaiting confirmation on a launch time, but it could come as early as Monday, August 13th, so keep tabs on the links above for the release. We’ll also run a launch post right here when the collection becomes available to purchase.

At this point, we do have confirmation that a black/red Deadpool Pop! PEZ dispenser exclusive will launch at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com and a blue/yellow Deadpool Pop! PEZ variant will launch at Hot Topic stores and Hottopic.com on August 25th.

In addition to the PEZ variants, Hot Topic will also launch a gold chrome Star-Lord Funko Pop exclusive on August 25th that ties into the previously released line of Funko Pops created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios. The initial wave of shiny gold Pop figure Marvel heroes in the Marvel Studios 10th anniversary collection can be pre-ordered here with shipping slated for August – December. The lineup includes Iron Man, Loki, Dancing Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Gamora, Black Panther, and Ant-Man.

