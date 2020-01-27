Funko’s Deluxe Hulk Pop Joins Marvel’s Avengers Assemble Set

Funko has released the second deluxe Pop figure in their Marvel Avengers Assemble series, and it’s none other than the Hulk! If you’re unfamiliar, Funko has teamed up with Amazon to release an exclusive, six figure Pop set that links together to form a larger 12-inch diameter set piece inspired by the first Avengers movie. The figures also feature a higher level of detail than previous Avengers Pops.

The Hulk Avengers Assemble Series Pop figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $19.99 with a release date slated for March 24th (you won’t be charged until it ships). The Iron Man Pop from the set is shipping now and can still be ordered here. That leaves Hawkeye, Thor, Black Widow, and Captain America left to collect. Expect the next figure in the set to be announced right around the time Hulk ships.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other big Marvel Funko news, this highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Funko Pop is a limited edition Previews Exclusive that’s going fast. As you can see, it’s a glow-in-the-dark Pop figure based on Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.’s) climactic and heartbreaking final scene wielding the gauntlet against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The figure is live and available to pre-order here with a ship date slated for June. Grab one before they sell out -the ship date has already been pushed back from April. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

Finally, a ton of new Pop figures were announced at London Toy Fair 2020 earlier this week, and you can find out where to get them all via our master list. You can also check out our favorite new releases from the show here.

Funko spent seven hours releasing wave after wave of Pop figures, so there’s a lot of new items to consider for your collection. Naturally there are plenty of new releases for Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Harry Potter fans, but there are also releases that span everything from Killer Clowns from Outer Space to the ’90s Dinosaurs TV show.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.