Funko’s NYCC 2018 Shared Exclusive Pops Are Available Now

New York Comic-Con 2018 is now in full swing, and Funko’s lineup of Fall Convention Exclusive Pop figures have entered into various stages of availability online.

Below you’ll find Funko‘s entire lineup of NYCC 2018 shared exclusive Pop figures along with links where they are available, should be available, or were available before they sold out. Several stores launched their Pop figures at midnight EST last night, so stock on those figures is likely low or nonexistent (the Spider-Woman figure pictured above is available here). Listings will be labeled as “Live” (updating) when we have confirmation that the products are available. Keep in mind that these Pops are expected to launch by the end of the day today, October 5th, but some retailers will be slower than others (if they show up online at all).

Amazon – (Live) Order via the links below:

• Rock Candy: Disney Comfy Princesses – Pocahontas

• Mini Vinyl Figures: Disney – Mickey Mouse (Black/White) (2 Pack)

• Pop! Marvel: Black Panther – Okoye (Red Dress)

• Pop! Movies: Fantastic Beasts 2 – Augury

Barnes and Noble – Order Here (Live)

• Pop! Television: SNL – Doug & Steve Butabi (2 Pack)

• Pop! Television: Game of Thrones – Beric Dondarrion (w/Flame Sword)

• Pop! Television: Supergirl – Supergirl

• Pop! Harry Potter: Series 5 – Hermione (w/Sorting Hat)

• Pop! Television: Game of Thrones – The Creators (3 Pack)

Books A Million – Order Here (Live)

• Pop! Television: Brady Bunch – Jan & George Glass (2 Pack)

• Pop! Movies: The Predator – Predator (Fade Out)

BoxLunch – Order Here (Live)

• Vynl.: Rushmore – Max & Hermon (2 Pack)

• Pop! Rides: Toy Story – Pizza Planet Truck

Entertainment Earth – Order Here / (Live)

• Pop! Marvel: Spider-Woman

FYE – Order Here (Live)

• Dorbz: Marvel – Ironheart

• Pop! Television: New Girl – CeCe Parekh

• Pop! Movies: Justice League – Superman (Chrome) (3 Pack)

• Pop! Harry Potter: Series 5 – Professor Quirrel

Funko Pop Up Shop (Online) – Order Here / (Live)

• VYNL: Hanna Barbera – Huckleberry Hound and Snagglepuss (2 Pack)

• Rock Candy: The Royal Tenenbaums – Margot

• Pop! Animation: Hanna Barbera – Jabberjaw

• FunkO’s Cereal: Scott Pilgrim – Knives Chau

• Pop! Movies: Scott Pilgrim- Katayanagi Twins (2 Pack)

• Pop! Animation: Hanna Barbera – Dum Dum

• Pop! Animation: Hanna Barbera – Baba Looey

GameStop – Order Here (Live)

• 5 Star: DC – Batman (Golden Midas)

• Vynl.: Gremlins – Gizmo & Gremlin (2 Pack)

• Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok – Korg and Miek

• Pop! Marvel: Marvel Studios 10 – Shuri (Chrome)

• Pop! Games: Fallout 4 – Assaultron

• Pop! Heroes: Justice League – The Flash and Superman (2 Pack)

• Pop! Games: Overwatch – Reinhardt (6″)

• Pop! Disney: TaleSpin – Shere Khan (Plotting)

Hot Topic – Order Here / (Live)

• 5 Star: DC – Harley Quinn (Pink/White)

• Pop! Animation: One Piece – Brook

• Pop! Television: The Flash – Killer Frost

• Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Z – Great Ape Vegeta (6″)

• Pop! Movies: Coraline – Coraline in Pajamas

• Pop! Marvel: Venom – Carnage (w/Tendrils)

• Pop! Star Wars: Clone Wars – Captain Rex

• Pop! Animation: Tokyo Ghoul – Eto in Bandages

• Pop! Television: Doctor Who – Vashta Nerada (Glow)

• Pop! Heroes: DC – Wonder Woman (1st Appearance)

Target – Order Here (Live)

• Rock Candy: The Shining – Grady Twins (2 Pack)

• Vynl.: Coming To America – Akeem & Randy

• Action Figure: Married with Children (4 Pack)

• Pop! Animation: Rick and Morty – Gearhead

Toy Tokyo – Order Here

• Pop! Heroes: Aquaman – Arthur Curry

• Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Z – Vegeta (Chrome) (Blue)

• Pop! Heroes: DC – Batman (Chrome) (Orange)

• Pop! Television: Teen Titans Go – Beastboy (Metallic)

• Pop! Garbage Pail Kids: Adam Bomb (Metallic)

• Pop! Rocks: Notorious B.I.G. (Crown w/Glasses)

Walgreens.com – Order Here

• Pop! Movie Moment: Hulkbuster vs. Hulk

Walmart.com – Order Here

• Pop! Disney: Mickey’s 90th – Little Whirlwind Mickey

• Pop! Disney: Kingdom Hearts 3 – Sora

