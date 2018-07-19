Funko’s SDCC 2018 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Here’s How to Get Them

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is underway, and Funko is all over it with dozens of Pop figure exclusives that will be available to purchase at SDCC and through select retailers. That means if you can’t attend the show, you can still order them from the comfort of your own home – if you act fast.

Below you’ll find a complete list of Funko’s SDCC 2018 shared exclusive Pop figures along with links to the places where they can be ordered. At the time of writing, several retailers already had their exclusive Pop figure lineups up and running (currently marked as “Live” – updating), and the rest should be active as early as today, July 19th. The clock is ticking though, so reserve these for your collection while you can.

Amazon – Order Here (Live)



• Pop! Disney: Incredibles 2 – Edna Jack-Jack

• Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok – Thor w/ Odin Force

• Rock Candy Marvel: Jessica Jones – Jessica Jones

• Pop! Star Wars: Solo – Imperial Patrol Trooper

Barnes and Noble – Order Here (Live)



• Dorbz: Game of Thrones – Dragon Dorbz 4pk

• Pop! Animation: Looney Tunes – Pepé Le Pew

• Pop! Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Kraglin

• Pop! Harry Potter: Glow-In-The-Dark Nearly Headless Nick

• Pop! TV: Stranger Things – Billy & Karen Wheeler 2pk

• Pop! Marvel: Ant-Man Classic

• Dorbz: Stranger Things – Steve w/ Bandana

BoxLunch – Order Here (Live)



• Pop! Disney: Kingdom Hearts – Organization 13 Mickey (Unhooded)

• Pop! Rides: Bob’s Burgers – Tina On Unicorn

• Pop! TV: Game of Thrones – Olenna Tyrell

• Vynl.: Hanna-Barbera – Muttley + Dastardly

• POP Disney: Moana – Tamatoa (Neon)

• VYNL: The Royal Tenenbaums – 2PK – Richie/Margot

• POP Heroes: The Flash – Running Flash (clear)

BBC – Order Here



• Pop! TV: Doctor Who – Thirteenth Doctor

Entertainment Earth – Order Here or Here (Live)



• Pop! Animation: Looney Tunes – Playboy Penguin

• Pop! Comics: Hellboy in Suit

FYE – Order Here (Live)



• Pop! TV: Masters of the Universe – Stinkor

• Pop! Disney: Doug – Skeeter Valentine

• Dorbz: Nickelodeon – Ren and Stimpy 2-pk

Funko Pop Up Shop (Online) – Order Here (Sold Out)



• Pop! Directors: Taika Waititi

• Pop! Ad Icons: Quaker Oats – Crunchberry Beast

• Vynl.: Ad Icons – Yummy Mummy + Fruit Brute

• Pop! Heroes: Justice League – The Flash 3-pk

• Pop! Rides: Mad Max Fury Road – The Nux Car

• Pop!: Hanna Barbera – Banana Splits – Snorky

• Pop!: Hanna Barbera – Banana Splits – Bingo

• Pop!: Hanna Barbera – Banana Splits – Fleegle

• Pop!: Hanna Barbera – Banana Splits – Drooper

• Dorbz AD Icon: Cap’n Crunch and Friends 4-pk

• Pop! Funko: Spastik Plastik – Gill

• Pop! Funko: Spastik Plastik – Sam

• Vynl.: Hanna-Barbera – Quick Draw McGraw + Baba Looey

• Pop! Movies – Scott Pilgrim – Matthew Patel & Demon Chick 2-pk

• Pop! Disney: Hercules – Pain and Panic 2-pk

GameStop / ThinkGeek – Order Here and Here (Live)



• Pop! Games: Destiny – Sweeper Bot

• Pop! Heroes: DC – Redhood

• Pop! Marvel: Marvel Stud10s – Iron Man Mark I

• Rock Candy: Saga- Alana

• Pop! TV: Stranger Things – Dustin at Snow Ball Dance

• Pop! Games: Overwatch- Soldier: 76 Grillmaster

• Pop! Animation: Rick and Morty – Western Rick

• Pop! Animation: Rick and Morty – Western Morty

• Dorbz: Marvel – Captain America & Red Skull 2-pk

Hot Topic – Order Here (Live)



• Pop! TV: Riverdale – Josie

• Pop! Comics: Saga – Flocked Ghüs w/ Pajamas

• Pop! TV: Parks & Recreation – Ron Swanson (Cornrow)

• Vynl.: Scott Pilgrim – Scott Pilgrim + Ramona Flowers

• Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok – Valkyrie

• 8-Bit Pop!: Wreck It Ralph – Ralph

• 8-Bit Pop!: Wreck It Ralph – Fix it Felix

• Pop! Animation: Sailor Moon – Black Lady

• Pop!: Harry Potter- Moaning Myrtle (translucent)

• Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Super- Dead Yamcha

• Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Z – Super Saiyan Broly

• Pop! Star Wars: Clone Wars – Cad Bane

Target – Order Here



• Pop! WWE: WWE – Asuka

• Skateboard Deck: Golden Girls

• Vynl.: Masters of the Universe – Skeletor + Faker

Toy Tokyo – Order Here



• Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Z- Vegeta (Gold)

• Pop! TV: The Green Hornet- The Green Hornet and Kato 2-pk

• Pop! TV: Masters of the Universe – Ram Man

• Pop! Animation: Heavy Metal – Taarna (Bloody)

Walgreens.com – Order Here



• Pop!: Hanna-Barbera – Captain Caveman

Walmart – Order Here



• Pop! TV: Teen Titans Go! – Killer Moth

International Shared Exclusives – Order Here



These 5 items will ALSO be at the ACGHK show in

Hong Kong on July 27-July 31.

• Dorbz: Game of Thrones – Dragons 4-pk

• Pop! Comics: Hellboy – Hellboy in suit

• Pop! Disney: Incredibles 2 – Edna Jack-Jack

• POP Heroes: DC – The Flash

• POP TV: Green Hornet – The Green Hornet and Kato 2-pk

