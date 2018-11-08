Funko Thor vs. Thanos and Infinity Gauntlet Pop Figures Unveiled

Funko has just made two big additions to their Avengers: Infinity War Pop figure lineup!

The first item is the Avengers: Infinity War Thor Vs. Thanos Movie Moments figure, which depicts the very moment that Thor messed things up for the entire universe by delivering a body blow to the Mad Titan instead of a headshot. You can remember this golden moment on a daily basis by pre-ordering the figure right here with shipping slated for February. Needless to say, I can’t wait until Funko delivers on the Star-Lord Loses His Temper Movie Moments figure.

The second item is the Infnity Gauntlet dome Pop figure, which is earmarked as a Hot Topic exclusive. Look for that figure to go on sale right here at some point in December.

On a related note, the coveted Avengers: Infinity War Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is currently in stock on Amazon for $96.80 with free shipping. Walmart also has them in stock online with free shipping. If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for a Marvel fan, you can’t do much better than this. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

