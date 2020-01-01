Funko’s Venom Pop Collection Infects More Marvel Superheroes

It’s been quite some time since Funko released Pop figures in their Venomized collection, and just when Marvel superheroes thought the coast was clear, Venom returned with a vengeance.

The victims this time around include Punisher, Ultron, Captain Marvel, Groot (in both a standard and 10-inch super sized version), Doctor Strange, and Miles Morales. All of these Venomized Marvel Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Hot Topic’s exclusive Venomized Green Goblin Pop figure is also live now. Look for the Walmart exclusive Spider-Man Pop to arrive here in the coming days / weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inside that link you’ll also find Venomized Pop keychains of Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man and Groot along with pen toppers and Mystery Minis. The 12-piece standard Mystery Mini series includes Loki, Groot, X-23, Black Panther, Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Miles Morales, Deadpool, Thanos, and Captain Marvel. Look for exclusive Mystery Mini sets to hit Walmart and GameStop soon.

On a related note, the first wave of Birds of Prey Funko Pop figures launched this morning with several different Harley Quinn variants, Black Canary, Huntress, and Roman Sionis (Black Mask). What’s more, Funko teamed up with Entertainment Earth to offer versions of these Pop figures packaged with one randomly selected, very limited edition exclusive collector card. There are 22 different cards to collect, 3 for each character (common, 1:6 silver foil, 1:36 gold foil) and a special 4th foil card for the Black Mask chase figure that has him in a black suit. You can pre-order the collector card versions of The Birds of Prey Pop figures right here while they last.

If you miss out on these versions, the standard versions of The Birds of Prey Pop figures are available to pre-order here. Inside that link you’ll also find Funko Birds of Prey keychains, pen toppers, and Mystery Minis.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.