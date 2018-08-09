Funko Pop PEZ Candy Line Launches With Marvel Heroes and Villains

Last year, Funko announced a partnership with PEZ Candy, Inc. for a line of Pop PEZ dispensers. It was a move that made sense on every possible level. Today, we’ve learned that the Funko Pop PEZ line will kick off with a wide array of Marvel superheroes and villains, and the very first wave of products will be available to purchase exclusively right here at Hot Topic and BoxLunch before getting a wider retail release later this year.

Indeed, you’ll be able to eat candy from the throats of such characters as Deadpool, Magneto, Cable, Thor, Hulk, Loki, Star-Lord, and Yondu as well as the real-life Marvel superhero known as Stan Lee. Hot Topic and BoxLunch have told us that the standard collection was expected to launch online tomorrow, August 10th, but an unexpected delivery snag might cause a delay into next week. We’re awaiting confirmation on a launch time, so keep tabs on this post for an update. We’ll also run a separate launch post right here when the collection goes live.

At this point, we do have confirmation that a black/red Deadpool Pop! PEZ dispenser exclusive will launch at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com and a blue/yellow Deadpool Pop! PEZ variant will launch at Hot Topic stores and Hottopic.com on August 25th. Again, we’ll follow up with specific details on when those items will be available online as we approach the launch date. A gallery of the complete Funko x PEZ x Marvel lineup is available below.

In addition to the PEZ variants, Hot Topic will also launch a gold chrome Star-Lord Funko Pop exclusive on August 25th that ties into the previously released line of Funko Pops created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios. The initial wave of shiny gold Pop figure Marvel heroes in the Marvel Studios 10th anniversary collection can be pre-ordered here with shipping slated for August – December. The lineup includes Iron Man, Loki, Dancing Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Gamora, Black Panther, and Ant-Man.

Finally, BoxLunch has announced that a Funko event will go down at the BoxLunch Irvine Spectrum store on August 25 from 10am to 4pm. The event will feature meet-and-greet and signing with Funko CEO Brian Mariotti, guest appearances by Freddy Funko and members of the Funkast, and giveaways up to and including a life-size Deadpool PEZ statue.

