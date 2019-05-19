Gabriel Luna Reunites with Agents of SHIELD Co-Star Iain De Caestecker

Starfury: The Ultimates is a convention currently happening in Birmingham, England and there are an array of actors from your favorite comicbook shows and movies in attendance. Four of the people currently enjoying the con are Agents of SHIELD‘s Iain De Caestecker, Gabriel Luna, Adrian Pasdar, and Briana Venskus. It looks like the cast is doing more than meeting fans and discussing the Marvel show. Luna recently shared a photo with De Caestecker, and it looks like they’re having a blast.

“Having a pint with one of my favorite Scots,” Luna wrote.

It looks like they didn’t pass the message along to everyone, because Venskus commented from close by.

“The heck! We’re around the corner,” she replied. Hopefully, the crew were able to hang together later.

Many fans also commented on the post, excited to see Luna back with some of the SHIELD gang.

“This makes me happy,” @oohshiny wrote.

“My 2 FAVORITE AOS characters,” @jromero_80 added.

You can learn more about he con here.

While there’s no word on whether to not Luna will be returning to Agents of SHIELD, it was recently announced that he’d be reprising his role as Ghost Rider/Robbie Reyes in a new Hulu series. The actor will also be featured in the upcoming film, Terminator: Dark Fate. De Caestecker, on the other hand, is still shining on the ABC series as Leo Fitz. He was also recently seen in the action/horror film, Overlord.

After two episodes, the current season of Agents of SHIELD has left fans with lots of exciting questions. Who exactly is Sarge? Where is Deke? Will FitzSimmons finally find each other? With any luck, the intriguing storylines will help boost that rough Friday night time slot.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).



Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8 pm EST.