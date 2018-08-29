Fan Creates Awesome Concept Art of Galactus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

One of the (literally) biggest things that Marvel fans have been excited for since 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney, is the prospect of finally having Galactus make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

One Marvel fan can’t wait for that milestone MCU debut to finally happen and, for practice using 2D and 3D art techniques, has created this awesome MCU Galactus concept art for fans to enjoy.

This piece by “TruthOrGjallarhorn” on Reddit has gone viral — and with good reason. The image marries a Galactus concept inspired by the Marvel Ultimate Alliance game series to a concept of some Iron Man armor that Tony Stark will eventually develop. The image taps into some classic Marvel Comics moments, while letting any MCU viewer know, beyond all doubt, just what kind of cosmic titan the Avengers would face in Galactus.

As stated, Galactus is one of the most highly-anticipated characters to join the MCU, and he even has a lineup of actors who already want to play the character! Those self-appointed candidates include prominent stars who are already part of the MCU, including Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, and recent Ant-Man and the Wasp star Laurence Fishburne. Even Deadpool‘s Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) wants to join the MCU and battle Galactus!

No matter how it plays out, it seems inevitable that the MCU can continue for long without bringing Galactus into the mix. The Fantastic Four are invariably tied to the “Devourer of Worlds,” so it would be pretty much impossible to have them running around the MCU while also ignoring one the most iconic storylines associated with that franchise. Similarly, MCU fans have been waiting for the Silver Surfer to be a viable player in the MCU, and there’s no way for that to happen without first introducing Galactus, and all the important Marvel mythos surrounding that character.

It’s only a matter of time before Galactus shows up in the MCU, but when it comes to the visual concepts of what the character should look like, fans undoubtedly want something like the image above — and nothing like the horrendous “Space Cloud Monster” that we got in the 2000s film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed indefinitely.