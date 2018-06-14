Fox Provides ‘Gambit’ Update at CineEurope

It sounds like 20th Century Fox‘s Gambit solo movie might not be down for the count just yet.

According to the Russian webiste BulletinKino, Fox apparently briefly included Gambit in their CineEurope presentation. After screening a trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the studio apparently announced that The New Mutants and Gambit were other projects they have planned in the Marvel universe.

For some Marvel fans, this will be a slightly puzzling development, considering the plethora of production news that has surrounded Gambit. The film has been in development for several years now, with planned release dates as early as October of 2016. But the film has dealt with quite an array of production woes, with three different directors departing the project and fans losing hope at the project arriving on the big screen.

The most recent updates around Gambit seem to suggest that the film will be getting back on track, with a goal of getting into production sometime very soon.

“We have a script that’s extraordinary, that we love, that Channing loves,” executive producer Simon Kinberg explained last month. “We’ve met with a bunch of directors in the last few weeks and we’re hoping to pick one in the next couple of weeks, then shoot the movie maybe this summer.”

The film is set to star Channing Tatum as the card-throwing superhero, with Lizzy Caplan was rumored to join the film back in November. There’s no telling exactly how the film will further evolve, depending on who ends up sitting in the director’s chair.

“Now we’re really getting to do some of the things we’ve always wanted to do with the script.” Tatum revealed last August. “We’ve just sort of started over.”

“I think we got lucky,” Tatum continued. “We got hit with some setbacks and it was all for a good reason. We were trying to do something completely different. We were trying to do something that this genre of movie hasn’t seen before. We kept running into the same problems, and then Deadpool and Logan came through and kicked the doors down.”

What do you think of this latest Gambit news? Who do you want to see direct the film? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Gambit is projected to be released in June of 2019.