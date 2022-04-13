Game of Thrones and Thor Star Arrested For Sexually Explicit Communication With Minor

A Game of Thrones and Thor star has been arrested for a pretty serious crime. Actor Joseph Gatt, who played Thenn Warg on Game of Thrones and Grundroth in Thor, has been arrested in California for sexually explicit communication with a minor in another state, police say. The LAPD served the 50-year old actor with a search warrant on April 6th after they received a tip on the crime.

Gatt was taken into custody by the police after being served with a search warrant at his home in Los Angeles. The actor was being investigated by the LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after they received a tip that he was engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a minor across state lines. Gatt also had an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for a sexual offense, which he was subsequently arrested for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to TMZ, the Game of Thrones star was ultimately released on $5,000 bail. Investigators are looking for any additional victims of Gatt. If you or anyone has information on the case, you can contact Detective Denos Amarantos, at 562-624-4027. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS or crimestoppers.org.



Gatt has starred in a number of projects other than Game of Thrones and Thor. The actor has also appeared in Banshee, Banshee Origins, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, Dumbo, Star Trek into Darkness, Stormageddon, 3 Hours Until Dead and even Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ upcoming Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. It is currently unclear how these allegations will affect his role in the DC Comics film.