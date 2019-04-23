Marvel

Fans Are Freaking Out Over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and the Battle of Winterfell Being in the Same Weekend

Avengers: Endgame

Landing in theaters this week is Avengers: Endgame, which is slated to be the culmination of the 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that preceded it, starting with Iron Man in 2008. Not only will the film feature a massive shift in the structure of the shared universe, but it could also see the end of multiple actors’ tenures in the series, as many of their contracts will be fulfilled. Also premiering this weekend is a new episode of Game of Thrones, which is poised to feature one of the biggest conflicts of a series which has regularly wowed audiences with its huge battle scenes.

Both of these events are major enough to be some of the most anticipated events of the month, but with both spectacles taking place in the same weekend, fans are already feeling overwhelmed by the potential emotional ramifications of the adventures. With the new episode of Game of Thrones airing Sunday night, it’s possible for fans to easily enjoy both stories, but given the immense stakes of the battle on the series and Endgame, it’s possible this weekend will see a number of beloved pop culture characters meet their demise in tragic ways.

