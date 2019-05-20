Agent of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen Wishes There Was No Game of Thrones Season 8

The wave of reaction to Game of Thrones series finale episode continues to roll over us – and is now sweeping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well. Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen was one person (apparently among a great many) who was displeased with how Game of Thrones ultimately played out – and she’s not shy about letting people know!

Taking to Twitter, Wen posted that, “I wish there was no S8 of #GamefThrones. The That ending made NOOO sense! WTH!! What was it all for?!!! Ugh. 😕”

As you can see in the full tweet, Wen wasn’t all about adding one more negative voice to the chorus of fans now hating on the ending to GoT. She leveled out her feelings on the matter, adding: “Commiserating by laughing at the funny tweets from other #GoT fans who are just as disappointed. Pissed. Frustrated. Confused. Sad. Thank you. It helps. 😘”

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what about the Game of Thrones finale Ming-Na Wen objected to the most. Although, given the fact that her Agent of SHIELD character Agent Melinda May is a badass powerful female heroine, it would be perfectly reasonable for Wen to object how the finale treated Daenerys Targaryen, or how little we got from Arya, and she wouldn’t be at all alone for feeling that way. Then again, maybe Wen just had a different pick for her office pool on who would sit on the Iron Throne – or maybe the Mulan actress was just pulling for a fierce princess (Dany) to get her prince (Jon). No doubt this tweet will come back to haunt Wen in the form of some aggressive Q&A questions at conventions.

With Agents of SHIELD now into its penultimate season, Wen will also soon have to also face the daunting prospect of bringing a popular show to a close. Fingers crossed she gets an ending that fans will love – otherwise she may have to face her own angry batch of finale tweets one day soon.

Agents of SHIELD is now airing season 6 Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.